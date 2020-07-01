85 Chastain Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhome now available for lease in highly sought after Chastain Park! All appliances such as refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in the lease, making this an exceptional opportunity. Open floor plan with dining/living room combination and kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances. All bedrooms are located upstairs including the generously sized master suite with sitting area, walk-in closet, and master bath with shower, and dual split vanities. Prime location only seconds from shopping, dining and I-85 access. Exterior maintenance also included in lease. No pets!