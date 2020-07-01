85 Chastain Cir

Amenities
BRAND NEW 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhome now available for lease in highly sought after Chastain Park! All appliances such as refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in the lease, making this an exceptional opportunity. Open floor plan with dining/living room combination and kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances. All bedrooms are located upstairs including the generously sized master suite with sitting area, walk-in closet, and master bath with shower, and dual split vanities. Prime location only seconds from shopping, dining and I-85 access. Exterior maintenance also included in lease. No pets!