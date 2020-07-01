All apartments in Newnan
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:19 AM

85 Chastain Cir

85 Chastain Circle · No Longer Available
Location

85 Chastain Circle, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom townhome now available for lease in highly sought after Chastain Park! All appliances such as refrigerator, washer and dryer are included in the lease, making this an exceptional opportunity. Open floor plan with dining/living room combination and kitchen with granite countertops and Stainless Steel appliances. All bedrooms are located upstairs including the generously sized master suite with sitting area, walk-in closet, and master bath with shower, and dual split vanities. Prime location only seconds from shopping, dining and I-85 access. Exterior maintenance also included in lease. No pets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Chastain Cir have any available units?
85 Chastain Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 85 Chastain Cir have?
Some of 85 Chastain Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Chastain Cir currently offering any rent specials?
85 Chastain Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Chastain Cir pet-friendly?
No, 85 Chastain Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 85 Chastain Cir offer parking?
Yes, 85 Chastain Cir offers parking.
Does 85 Chastain Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Chastain Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Chastain Cir have a pool?
No, 85 Chastain Cir does not have a pool.
Does 85 Chastain Cir have accessible units?
No, 85 Chastain Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Chastain Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Chastain Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 85 Chastain Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 85 Chastain Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

