84 Pine Grove Cir

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

ADORABLE 3 bed/2 bath home located in the heart of Newnan! Easy access to shopping, dining, and I-85! New carpet & new water heater installed in 2017! Newer HVAC, newer energy efficient windows throughout, and freshly painted walls & cabinets! On the main level -- A spacious living room with a white washed fireplace, updated kitchen with appliances, walk in pantry, breakfast bar, sun room, laundry room AND master bedroom! Outside, the oversized deck and fully fenced in back yard are PERFECT for entertaining!