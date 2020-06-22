All apartments in Newnan
84 Pine Grove Cir

84 Pine Grove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

84 Pine Grove Circle, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
ADORABLE 3 bed/2 bath home located in the heart of Newnan! Easy access to shopping, dining, and I-85! New carpet & new water heater installed in 2017! Newer HVAC, newer energy efficient windows throughout, and freshly painted walls & cabinets! On the main level -- A spacious living room with a white washed fireplace, updated kitchen with appliances, walk in pantry, breakfast bar, sun room, laundry room AND master bedroom! Outside, the oversized deck and fully fenced in back yard are PERFECT for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Pine Grove Cir have any available units?
84 Pine Grove Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 84 Pine Grove Cir have?
Some of 84 Pine Grove Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Pine Grove Cir currently offering any rent specials?
84 Pine Grove Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Pine Grove Cir pet-friendly?
No, 84 Pine Grove Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 84 Pine Grove Cir offer parking?
No, 84 Pine Grove Cir does not offer parking.
Does 84 Pine Grove Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 84 Pine Grove Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Pine Grove Cir have a pool?
No, 84 Pine Grove Cir does not have a pool.
Does 84 Pine Grove Cir have accessible units?
No, 84 Pine Grove Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Pine Grove Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 Pine Grove Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 84 Pine Grove Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 84 Pine Grove Cir has units with air conditioning.
