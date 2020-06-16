All apartments in Newnan
Last updated May 29 2020 at 3:21 PM

79 Covington Ter

79 Covington Terrace · (678) 480-3062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

79 Covington Terrace, Newnan, GA 30263
Madison Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1792 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Great home with Stainless appliances, huge master with sitting room, hardwoods throughout the first floor, rear entry garage, and much more. Pets are welcome with restrictions and an individual pet fee. Make this home your oasis while enjoying all that Newnan offers.Perfect location for the professional or young family. Madison Park offers a convenient location with access to the community pool, playground, walking trails and lake. Close to Ashley Park for dining or shopping, Piedmont and Cancer Center of America and just a short trip to the new Interstate exchange.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Covington Ter have any available units?
79 Covington Ter has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79 Covington Ter have?
Some of 79 Covington Ter's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Covington Ter currently offering any rent specials?
79 Covington Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Covington Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 79 Covington Ter is pet friendly.
Does 79 Covington Ter offer parking?
Yes, 79 Covington Ter does offer parking.
Does 79 Covington Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Covington Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Covington Ter have a pool?
Yes, 79 Covington Ter has a pool.
Does 79 Covington Ter have accessible units?
No, 79 Covington Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Covington Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 Covington Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 Covington Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 Covington Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
