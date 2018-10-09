48 West Washington Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

INCREDIBLE turn of the century home encompassing the true craftsmanship of the era located in the heart of Newnan's Historic District. Situated on 1/2 acre lot, ext features include wrap-around front porch, bricked terrace/patio, basketball court, lush & private terraced backyard. This beautiful home features a grand foyer entry, formal dining room, gallery, 6 fireplaces, updated kitchen w/granite, custom cabinetry, high end stainless appliances, farmhouse sink, tile floor & huge pantry*huge family/sun room, formal parlor, mudroom/laundry*4 BRs & Bonus or 5th BR on main w/full bath; Beautiful hardwood floors thru-out, crown molding & period millwork thru the entire home; All 3 baths have clawfoot tub w/shower surround;Walk to vibrant downtown!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.