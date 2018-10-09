All apartments in Newnan
Newnan, GA
48 West Washington Street
48 West Washington Street

48 West Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

48 West Washington Street, Newnan, GA 30263
College Temple

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
INCREDIBLE turn of the century home encompassing the true craftsmanship of the era located in the heart of Newnan's Historic District. Situated on 1/2 acre lot, ext features include wrap-around front porch, bricked terrace/patio, basketball court, lush & private terraced backyard. This beautiful home features a grand foyer entry, formal dining room, gallery, 6 fireplaces, updated kitchen w/granite, custom cabinetry, high end stainless appliances, farmhouse sink, tile floor & huge pantry*huge family/sun room, formal parlor, mudroom/laundry*4 BRs & Bonus or 5th BR on main w/full bath; Beautiful hardwood floors thru-out, crown molding & period millwork thru the entire home; All 3 baths have clawfoot tub w/shower surround;Walk to vibrant downtown!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

