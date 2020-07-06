All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 40 CITY VIEW DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
40 CITY VIEW DRIVE
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

40 CITY VIEW DRIVE

40 Cityview Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

40 Cityview Dr, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FABULOUS MOVE IN READY HOME FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS!!!! HOME WILL NOT LAST! - This beautiful classy home at the end of a cul-de-sac is ready to go!

PICTURES COMING SOON!!!!!

Make this home yours in time for Thanksgiving by being the first to view!
Fresh light and airy, 2 storey and with double lock up garage and plenty of off street parking on the driveway.

* 3 Great sized bedrooms
* 2.5 Very nice bathrooms
* Spacious kitchen that will delight
* Separate Dining Room overlooking garden
* Large comfy living areas
* Freshly painted throughout
* Cozy warm fireplace
* Stone feature fireplace wall
* Fans throughout
* Single Garage
* Perfectly nestled in lush setting

Excellent presentation, comfy and classy and in a great location.
Call Carmen to schedule your viewing today: 404.334.7195

Ray White - a company that cares for their tenants.

(RLNE5329779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 CITY VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
40 CITY VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 40 CITY VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
40 CITY VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 CITY VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 40 CITY VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 40 CITY VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 40 CITY VIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 40 CITY VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 CITY VIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 CITY VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 40 CITY VIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 40 CITY VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 40 CITY VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 40 CITY VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 40 CITY VIEW DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 40 CITY VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 CITY VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N
Newnan, GA 30265
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle
Newnan, GA 30265
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265

Similar Pages

Newnan 1 BedroomsNewnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with ParkingNewnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Newnan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA
Tucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stillwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Kennesaw State University