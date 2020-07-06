40 CITY VIEW DRIVE

Amenities
FABULOUS MOVE IN READY HOME FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS!!!! HOME WILL NOT LAST! - This beautiful classy home at the end of a cul-de-sac is ready to go!
PICTURES COMING SOON!!!!!
Make this home yours in time for Thanksgiving by being the first to view!
Fresh light and airy, 2 storey and with double lock up garage and plenty of off street parking on the driveway.
* 3 Great sized bedrooms
* 2.5 Very nice bathrooms
* Spacious kitchen that will delight
* Separate Dining Room overlooking garden
* Large comfy living areas
* Freshly painted throughout
* Cozy warm fireplace
* Stone feature fireplace wall
* Fans throughout
* Single Garage
* Perfectly nestled in lush setting
Excellent presentation, comfy and classy and in a great location.
Call Carmen to schedule your viewing today: 404.334.7195
(RLNE5329779)