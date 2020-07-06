40 CITY VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

FABULOUS MOVE IN READY HOME FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS AND 3 BATHROOMS!!!! HOME WILL NOT LAST! - This beautiful classy home at the end of a cul-de-sac is ready to go!



Make this home yours in time for Thanksgiving by being the first to view!

Fresh light and airy, 2 storey and with double lock up garage and plenty of off street parking on the driveway.



* 3 Great sized bedrooms

* 2.5 Very nice bathrooms

* Spacious kitchen that will delight

* Separate Dining Room overlooking garden

* Large comfy living areas

* Freshly painted throughout

* Cozy warm fireplace

* Stone feature fireplace wall

* Fans throughout

* Single Garage

* Perfectly nestled in lush setting



Excellent presentation, comfy and classy and in a great location.

Call Carmen to schedule your viewing today: 404.334.7195



Ray White - a company that cares for their tenants.



(RLNE5329779)