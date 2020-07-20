358 Westhill Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Please contact Realtor for showings. Beautiful and spacious six bedroom home in the sought after Summergrove location. Close to schools, shopping, medical and highway. This home has numerous upgraded features and a large private back yard. The garage has room for 2 large vehicles plus has a storage room and utility closet. The basement is completely finished and could be a separate in-law suite. Generous in design and detail, this is a place anyone would be happy to call home.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



