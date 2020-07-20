All apartments in Newnan
358 Westhill Drive

Location

358 Westhill Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Please contact Realtor for showings. Beautiful and spacious six bedroom home in the sought after Summergrove location. Close to schools, shopping, medical and highway. This home has numerous upgraded features and a large private back yard. The garage has room for 2 large vehicles plus has a storage room and utility closet. The basement is completely finished and could be a separate in-law suite. Generous in design and detail, this is a place anyone would be happy to call home.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 358 Westhill Drive have any available units?
358 Westhill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 358 Westhill Drive have?
Some of 358 Westhill Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 358 Westhill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
358 Westhill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 358 Westhill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 358 Westhill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 358 Westhill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 358 Westhill Drive offers parking.
Does 358 Westhill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 358 Westhill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 358 Westhill Drive have a pool?
No, 358 Westhill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 358 Westhill Drive have accessible units?
No, 358 Westhill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 358 Westhill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 358 Westhill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 358 Westhill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 358 Westhill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
