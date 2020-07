Amenities

Come see this beautiful 3BR/1BA home near Downtown Newnan. This ALL BRICK home features hardwood floors, a large living area, carport and a full unfinished daylight basement on a cul-de-sac lot. All of this near I-85, schools and shopping.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

