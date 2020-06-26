All apartments in Newnan
289 Baldwin Court
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM

289 Baldwin Court

289 Baldwin Court · No Longer Available
Location

289 Baldwin Court, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
- 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Avery Park subdivision. Features Rocking chair front porch and fenced backyard. Available now

(RLNE2488343)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Baldwin Court have any available units?
289 Baldwin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
Is 289 Baldwin Court currently offering any rent specials?
289 Baldwin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Baldwin Court pet-friendly?
No, 289 Baldwin Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 289 Baldwin Court offer parking?
No, 289 Baldwin Court does not offer parking.
Does 289 Baldwin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 289 Baldwin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Baldwin Court have a pool?
No, 289 Baldwin Court does not have a pool.
Does 289 Baldwin Court have accessible units?
No, 289 Baldwin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Baldwin Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 289 Baldwin Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 289 Baldwin Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 289 Baldwin Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
