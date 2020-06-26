Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Newnan
Find more places like 289 Baldwin Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
289 Baldwin Court
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:23 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
289 Baldwin Court
289 Baldwin Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newnan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
289 Baldwin Court, Newnan, GA 30263
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
- 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Avery Park subdivision. Features Rocking chair front porch and fenced backyard. Available now
(RLNE2488343)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 289 Baldwin Court have any available units?
289 Baldwin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
Is 289 Baldwin Court currently offering any rent specials?
289 Baldwin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Baldwin Court pet-friendly?
No, 289 Baldwin Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newnan
.
Does 289 Baldwin Court offer parking?
No, 289 Baldwin Court does not offer parking.
Does 289 Baldwin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 289 Baldwin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Baldwin Court have a pool?
No, 289 Baldwin Court does not have a pool.
Does 289 Baldwin Court have accessible units?
No, 289 Baldwin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Baldwin Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 289 Baldwin Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 289 Baldwin Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 289 Baldwin Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Move Cross Country
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd
Newnan, GA 30265
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass
Newnan, GA 30263
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy
Newnan, GA 30263
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E
Newnan, GA 30265
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd
Newnan, GA 30263
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard
Newnan, GA 30265
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl
Newnan, GA 30263
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way
Newnan, GA 30265
Similar Pages
Newnan 1 Bedrooms
Newnan 2 Bedrooms
Newnan Apartments with Parking
Newnan Dog Friendly Apartments
Newnan Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Stockbridge, GA
McDonough, GA
Woodstock, GA
Norcross, GA
Douglasville, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Tucker, GA
Conyers, GA
East Point, GA
Chamblee, GA
North Decatur, GA
Acworth, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
College Park, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stillwood
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Morehouse College
Kennesaw State University