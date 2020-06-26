All apartments in Newnan
28 Palladio Way
28 Palladio Way

28 Palladio Way · No Longer Available
Location

28 Palladio Way, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Stunning Curb Appeal in this Attractive OPEN FLOOR PLAN HOME Offering Lots of Space * Dining Room with Decorative Doors between living room and kitchen can also be used as an office * Quiet Cul-de-sac Setting * Relax in the Swing on the Front Porch or Enjoy the Small Circular Park across the street in the cul-de-sac * Spacious Kitchen w/Glass Front Cabinets, Black Appliances and Lg Window for Natural Light * Large Master Ste w/Dbl Vanities and Walk-in Closet * Oversized 4th Bedroom is Bonus Room and is Huge * Fenced-in Backyard * No Pets * Enjoy Avery Park amenities Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis courts, Sidewalks, Walking Trails, Parks & Playgrounds all within walking distance from home * Close to Shopping, Schools, Restaurants, Ashley Park and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Palladio Way have any available units?
28 Palladio Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 28 Palladio Way have?
Some of 28 Palladio Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Palladio Way currently offering any rent specials?
28 Palladio Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Palladio Way pet-friendly?
No, 28 Palladio Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 28 Palladio Way offer parking?
Yes, 28 Palladio Way offers parking.
Does 28 Palladio Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Palladio Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Palladio Way have a pool?
Yes, 28 Palladio Way has a pool.
Does 28 Palladio Way have accessible units?
No, 28 Palladio Way does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Palladio Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Palladio Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Palladio Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Palladio Way does not have units with air conditioning.

