28 Palladio Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Stunning Curb Appeal in this Attractive OPEN FLOOR PLAN HOME Offering Lots of Space * Dining Room with Decorative Doors between living room and kitchen can also be used as an office * Quiet Cul-de-sac Setting * Relax in the Swing on the Front Porch or Enjoy the Small Circular Park across the street in the cul-de-sac * Spacious Kitchen w/Glass Front Cabinets, Black Appliances and Lg Window for Natural Light * Large Master Ste w/Dbl Vanities and Walk-in Closet * Oversized 4th Bedroom is Bonus Room and is Huge * Fenced-in Backyard * No Pets * Enjoy Avery Park amenities Pool, Clubhouse, Tennis courts, Sidewalks, Walking Trails, Parks & Playgrounds all within walking distance from home * Close to Shopping, Schools, Restaurants, Ashley Park and more.