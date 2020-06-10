All apartments in Newnan
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17 Westgate Park Dr

17 Westgate Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17 Westgate Park Drive, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*SPECIAL! Move in by March 15th and get $300 off your first month's rent!!*

17 Westgate Park Dr.
Newnan, GA 30263

Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2

This cozy home has an open floor plan and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout! Fully renovated from top to bottom!!! The large living room has a picture window overlooking the front yard and opens to the roomy, eat-in kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a wide window overlooking the backyard. The 3 bedrooms look crisp and clean with neutral paint and gorgeous hardwood flooring. The master bath and hall bath both have lovely tile surrounds in the shower. A new roof and new windows will keep your utility costs down! All in all, a great steal of a deal!

We look forward to getting you into the home of your DREAMS!

Compass Property Management Group is a company that cares about its tenants and treats them with the care they deserve!

We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.

UTILITIES:
Water: Newnan Utilities
Gas: Scana, GA Natural Gas
Electric: MEAG Power
Trash: Republic Services

Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.

Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.

COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.

ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.

Compass Property Management
1275 Shiloh Rd NW #2950, Kennesaw, GA 30144, USA
Phone: +1 404-445-7770

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Westgate Park Dr have any available units?
17 Westgate Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 17 Westgate Park Dr have?
Some of 17 Westgate Park Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Westgate Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
17 Westgate Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Westgate Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 17 Westgate Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 17 Westgate Park Dr offer parking?
No, 17 Westgate Park Dr does not offer parking.
Does 17 Westgate Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Westgate Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Westgate Park Dr have a pool?
No, 17 Westgate Park Dr does not have a pool.
Does 17 Westgate Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 17 Westgate Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Westgate Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Westgate Park Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Westgate Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17 Westgate Park Dr has units with air conditioning.
