Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*SPECIAL! Move in by March 15th and get $300 off your first month's rent!!*



17 Westgate Park Dr.

Newnan, GA 30263



Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2



This cozy home has an open floor plan and beautiful hardwood flooring throughout! Fully renovated from top to bottom!!! The large living room has a picture window overlooking the front yard and opens to the roomy, eat-in kitchen with new cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a wide window overlooking the backyard. The 3 bedrooms look crisp and clean with neutral paint and gorgeous hardwood flooring. The master bath and hall bath both have lovely tile surrounds in the shower. A new roof and new windows will keep your utility costs down! All in all, a great steal of a deal!



We can work with bad credit. We need proof of income and verified previous rental history.



UTILITIES:

Water: Newnan Utilities

Gas: Scana, GA Natural Gas

Electric: MEAG Power

Trash: Republic Services



Give us a call today to schedule a viewing of the property or for more information -- (404) 445-7770.



Please Note: All of the information contained within this ad is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.



COMPASS PROPERTY MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC IS A LICENSED REAL ESTATE BROKER. BROKER MAY BE REACHED AT 404-445-7770.



ALL TENANTS MUST OBTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE WHILE OCCUPYING THE PROPERTY



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $59 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. For more information about our application and screening process, visit us online at: http://www.compasspropertymanager.com/application-policy.



Compass Property Management

1275 Shiloh Rd NW #2950, Kennesaw, GA 30144, USA

Phone: +1 404-445-7770