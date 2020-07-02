All apartments in Newnan
Home
/
Newnan, GA
/
153 Riva Ridge Ln
Last updated January 16 2020 at 10:48 AM

153 Riva Ridge Ln

153 Riva Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

153 Riva Ridge Lane, Newnan, GA 30263

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lawn care community ! Lovely ranch with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths in the well sough after Northgate School District. Open kitchen/ living room concept with split bedroom floor plan. Newer hardwood floor. Master features trey ceiling and two nice walk-in closets! Bright & open floor plan. Nice fenced in backyard. Lawn care & washer/dryer are included in the rent. Close to everything! Minutes to I-85, Piedmont & Cancer treatment hospital, Ashley Park mall, restaurants & etc...Good property manager.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Riva Ridge Ln have any available units?
153 Riva Ridge Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 153 Riva Ridge Ln have?
Some of 153 Riva Ridge Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Riva Ridge Ln currently offering any rent specials?
153 Riva Ridge Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Riva Ridge Ln pet-friendly?
No, 153 Riva Ridge Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newnan.
Does 153 Riva Ridge Ln offer parking?
Yes, 153 Riva Ridge Ln offers parking.
Does 153 Riva Ridge Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 Riva Ridge Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Riva Ridge Ln have a pool?
No, 153 Riva Ridge Ln does not have a pool.
Does 153 Riva Ridge Ln have accessible units?
No, 153 Riva Ridge Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Riva Ridge Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Riva Ridge Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Riva Ridge Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Riva Ridge Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
