153 Riva Ridge Ln

Amenities
Lawn care community ! Lovely ranch with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths in the well sough after Northgate School District. Open kitchen/ living room concept with split bedroom floor plan. Newer hardwood floor. Master features trey ceiling and two nice walk-in closets! Bright & open floor plan. Nice fenced in backyard. Lawn care & washer/dryer are included in the rent. Close to everything! Minutes to I-85, Piedmont & Cancer treatment hospital, Ashley Park mall, restaurants & etc...Good property manager.