153 Riva Ridge Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Lawn care community ! Lovely ranch with 3 bedrooms & 2 baths in the well sough after Northgate School District. Open kitchen/ living room concept with split bedroom floor plan. Newer hardwood floor. Master features trey ceiling and two nice walk-in closets! Bright & open floor plan. Nice fenced in backyard. Lawn care & washer/dryer are included in the rent. Close to everything! Minutes to I-85, Piedmont & Cancer treatment hospital, Ashley Park mall, restaurants & etc...Good property manager.