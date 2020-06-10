All apartments in Newnan
147 Hunterian Place
147 Hunterian Place

147 Hunterian Place · No Longer Available
Location

147 Hunterian Place, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This well maintained ranch is situated in the Summergrove Community. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout the main living areas, a generously sized eat in kitchen with views to the living room, tall ceiling heights that open up the entire home, a true master bedroom with private suite bath and two additional bedrooms with an abundance of natural light. Enjoy the private fenced in back yard featuring a screened in patio with ceiling fan! Summergrove also feat. 3 pools, tennis, golf and parks!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 147 Hunterian Place have any available units?
147 Hunterian Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 147 Hunterian Place have?
Some of 147 Hunterian Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 147 Hunterian Place currently offering any rent specials?
147 Hunterian Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 147 Hunterian Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 147 Hunterian Place is pet friendly.
Does 147 Hunterian Place offer parking?
No, 147 Hunterian Place does not offer parking.
Does 147 Hunterian Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 147 Hunterian Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 147 Hunterian Place have a pool?
Yes, 147 Hunterian Place has a pool.
Does 147 Hunterian Place have accessible units?
No, 147 Hunterian Place does not have accessible units.
Does 147 Hunterian Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 147 Hunterian Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 147 Hunterian Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 147 Hunterian Place does not have units with air conditioning.
