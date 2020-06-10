147 Hunterian Place

Amenities

This well maintained ranch is situated in the Summergrove Community. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout the main living areas, a generously sized eat in kitchen with views to the living room, tall ceiling heights that open up the entire home, a true master bedroom with private suite bath and two additional bedrooms with an abundance of natural light. Enjoy the private fenced in back yard featuring a screened in patio with ceiling fan! Summergrove also feat. 3 pools, tennis, golf and parks!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



