140 Stillwood Drive

Amenities

garage walk in closets fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

The Madison: 4Br/2.5Ba Open Plan Has Eat-In And Formal, Living Room Has Fireplace 9Ã¢ÂÂ Ceiling On Main. Vaulted And Trey In Bedrooms. Master Has Walk in closet & Separate Tub & Shower. 2 car garage. 2" blinds. New Carpet . Refrigerator and Microwave. Take I-85 South to Exit 47 and turn right onto Highway 34 (Bullsboro Drive). Go to the 3rd traffic light and make a left onto Newnan Crossing Bypass. Go to 2nd traffic light, and make a left onto Lower Fayetteville Road. Turn right at the first traffic light onto Newnan Crossing Boulevard. Southwind at Stillwood Farms will be second entrance on the left