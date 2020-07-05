All apartments in Newnan
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

140 Stillwood Drive

140 Stillwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

140 Stillwood Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Madison: 4Br/2.5Ba Open Plan Has Eat-In And Formal, Living Room Has Fireplace 9Ã¢ÂÂ Ceiling On Main. Vaulted And Trey In Bedrooms. Master Has Walk in closet & Separate Tub & Shower. 2 car garage. 2" blinds. New Carpet . Refrigerator and Microwave. Take I-85 South to Exit 47 and turn right onto Highway 34 (Bullsboro Drive). Go to the 3rd traffic light and make a left onto Newnan Crossing Bypass. Go to 2nd traffic light, and make a left onto Lower Fayetteville Road. Turn right at the first traffic light onto Newnan Crossing Boulevard. Southwind at Stillwood Farms will be second entrance on the left

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

