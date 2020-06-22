138 Fairway Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

TERRIFIC FAMILY HOME W/ SPACE FOR ALL - AVAILABLE FOR RENT. Enjoy Formal living & dining rooms and beautiful foyer as you enter. Hardwood floors throughout main living areas! Huge Kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet & counter space opens to Family room. Bright Breakfast room opens to backyard. Bed/full bath on main level. Oversized master up w/ 3 more good sized bedrooms & children\'s retreat. Photos are from previous listing. Pets negotiable. Close to green space and Tapestry pool! Enjoy Summergrove\'s fabulous amenities to include 100 acre lake/3 pools/8 tennis courts/golf course/club house/parks/playgrounds. Near new new LINC walking trail, hospital/medical hub/grocery/shops & restaurants of Ashley Park, close to I-85 & Atlanta airport!