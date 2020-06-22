All apartments in Newnan
Last updated June 23 2019 at 11:25 AM

138 Fairway Dr

138 Fairway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

138 Fairway Drive, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
TERRIFIC FAMILY HOME W/ SPACE FOR ALL - AVAILABLE FOR RENT. Enjoy Formal living & dining rooms and beautiful foyer as you enter. Hardwood floors throughout main living areas! Huge Kitchen w/ plenty of cabinet & counter space opens to Family room. Bright Breakfast room opens to backyard. Bed/full bath on main level. Oversized master up w/ 3 more good sized bedrooms & children\'s retreat. Photos are from previous listing. Pets negotiable. Close to green space and Tapestry pool! Enjoy Summergrove\'s fabulous amenities to include 100 acre lake/3 pools/8 tennis courts/golf course/club house/parks/playgrounds. Near new new LINC walking trail, hospital/medical hub/grocery/shops & restaurants of Ashley Park, close to I-85 & Atlanta airport!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Fairway Dr have any available units?
138 Fairway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 138 Fairway Dr have?
Some of 138 Fairway Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Fairway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
138 Fairway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Fairway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 Fairway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 138 Fairway Dr offer parking?
No, 138 Fairway Dr does not offer parking.
Does 138 Fairway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Fairway Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Fairway Dr have a pool?
Yes, 138 Fairway Dr has a pool.
Does 138 Fairway Dr have accessible units?
No, 138 Fairway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Fairway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Fairway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Fairway Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Fairway Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
