Great Ranch Home in Summergrove! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, Large Family Room with Vaulted Ceilings and Fireplace, Eating Area, Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Pantry, New Carpet and Hardwood Floors, Freshly Painted Inside, 2 Car Garage, Private Backyard. Access to all the Amenities that Summergrove offers: 3 Swimming Pools, Tennis Courts, Lake Access, Walking Trails, Parks and much more. Close to everything. Home in move in condition!