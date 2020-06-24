Rent Calculator
130 Pine Crescent
130 Pine Crescent
130 Pine Crescent
·
Location
130 Pine Crescent, Newnan, GA 30265
Summergrove
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
130 Pine Crescent: Spacious traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath with optional 4th bedroom or bonus room ranch style home. Located in highly sought after neighborhood of Summergrove. -
(RLNE2055971)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 130 Pine Crescent have any available units?
130 Pine Crescent doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newnan, GA
.
What amenities does 130 Pine Crescent have?
Some of 130 Pine Crescent's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 130 Pine Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
130 Pine Crescent is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Pine Crescent pet-friendly?
Yes, 130 Pine Crescent is pet friendly.
Does 130 Pine Crescent offer parking?
Yes, 130 Pine Crescent offers parking.
Does 130 Pine Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
No, 130 Pine Crescent does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Pine Crescent have a pool?
No, 130 Pine Crescent does not have a pool.
Does 130 Pine Crescent have accessible units?
No, 130 Pine Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Pine Crescent have units with dishwashers?
No, 130 Pine Crescent does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Pine Crescent have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Pine Crescent does not have units with air conditioning.
