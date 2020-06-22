All apartments in Newnan
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:53 PM

110 Seabreeze Way

110 Seabreeze Way · No Longer Available
Location

110 Seabreeze Way, Newnan, GA 30265
Stillwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
bathtub
A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths is now available for move-in! This home features beautiful wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances and granite counter-tops! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower,and a garden tub! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
Qualified resident to receive Half month free off May's Rent if moved-in on or before by April 15th.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Seabreeze Way have any available units?
110 Seabreeze Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newnan, GA.
What amenities does 110 Seabreeze Way have?
Some of 110 Seabreeze Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 Seabreeze Way currently offering any rent specials?
110 Seabreeze Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Seabreeze Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Seabreeze Way is pet friendly.
Does 110 Seabreeze Way offer parking?
No, 110 Seabreeze Way does not offer parking.
Does 110 Seabreeze Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Seabreeze Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Seabreeze Way have a pool?
No, 110 Seabreeze Way does not have a pool.
Does 110 Seabreeze Way have accessible units?
No, 110 Seabreeze Way does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Seabreeze Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Seabreeze Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Seabreeze Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Seabreeze Way does not have units with air conditioning.
