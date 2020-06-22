110 Seabreeze Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths is now available for move-in! This home features beautiful wood flooring and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances and granite counter-tops! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower,and a garden tub! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

