940 Southfield Lane
Last updated April 15 2020 at 3:46 AM

Location

940 Southfield Lane, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Alpharetta home in desirable Cambridge school district. Spacious floorplan with a bedroom suite on the main level. 2-story foyer and family room. Separate living room and dining room. Large kitchen with lots of counterspace and stainless appliances. Upstairs is the master suite and 3 additional bedrooms. The basement is unfinished for additional storage. The rear yard is fence and there is a back deck and front porch to enjoy the outdoors! Small, quiet neighborhood in an ideal location, close to multiple shopping and dining options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

