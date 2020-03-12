940 Southfield Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great Alpharetta home in desirable Cambridge school district. Spacious floorplan with a bedroom suite on the main level. 2-story foyer and family room. Separate living room and dining room. Large kitchen with lots of counterspace and stainless appliances. Upstairs is the master suite and 3 additional bedrooms. The basement is unfinished for additional storage. The rear yard is fence and there is a back deck and front porch to enjoy the outdoors! Small, quiet neighborhood in an ideal location, close to multiple shopping and dining options.