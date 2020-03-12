All apartments in Milton
3182 Buck Way
3182 Buck Way

Location

3182 Buck Way, Milton, GA 30004

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2182 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3BR/2.5BA/2CAR Garage Luxury Alpharetta Brick townhome in Lake Deerfield close to Windward/Avalon. Main floor all hardwoods. Granite Kitchen w/cherry cabinets & breakfast bar open to Fireside Living Room, Breakfast area & Dining Room. Upstairs Spacious Mstr Ste wi/trey ceilings, bath w/garden tub & separate shower, his/her separate vanities & large walk-in closet. Huge secondary Bedrooms w/Bath. Washer/Dryer incl. Close to GA400N, Avalon, Windward, Westside Pkwy/Deerfield, Downtown Alpharetta shopping/business & Big Creek Greenway. 1 small pet may be allowed.NO SMOKERS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3182 Buck Way have any available units?
3182 Buck Way has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3182 Buck Way have?
Some of 3182 Buck Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3182 Buck Way currently offering any rent specials?
3182 Buck Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3182 Buck Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3182 Buck Way is pet friendly.
Does 3182 Buck Way offer parking?
Yes, 3182 Buck Way does offer parking.
Does 3182 Buck Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3182 Buck Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3182 Buck Way have a pool?
No, 3182 Buck Way does not have a pool.
Does 3182 Buck Way have accessible units?
No, 3182 Buck Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3182 Buck Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3182 Buck Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 3182 Buck Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3182 Buck Way does not have units with air conditioning.
