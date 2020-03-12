3182 Buck Way

Amenities
3BR/2.5BA/2CAR Garage Luxury Alpharetta Brick townhome in Lake Deerfield close to Windward/Avalon. Main floor all hardwoods. Granite Kitchen w/cherry cabinets & breakfast bar open to Fireside Living Room, Breakfast area & Dining Room. Upstairs Spacious Mstr Ste wi/trey ceilings, bath w/garden tub & separate shower, his/her separate vanities & large walk-in closet. Huge secondary Bedrooms w/Bath. Washer/Dryer incl. Close to GA400N, Avalon, Windward, Westside Pkwy/Deerfield, Downtown Alpharetta shopping/business & Big Creek Greenway. 1 small pet may be allowed.NO SMOKERS!