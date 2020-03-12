All apartments in Milton
900 Rose Way

Location

900 Rose Way, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
For more information, contact Lauren Holmes at (770) 365-5800. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6514453 to view more pictures of this property. Available May 1, 2019. Like new 4 bedroom/3.5 bath townhome. Super clean condition. End unit, overlooking park-like green space. Oversized storage closet in lower level. Water, trash and swim club and tennis included in rent. Easy access to Windward, GA 400. Minutes to Avalon and the new Forsyth Mall. Pet (20 lbs. or less) at owner's descretion and with an extra pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Rose Way have any available units?
900 Rose Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 900 Rose Way have?
Some of 900 Rose Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Rose Way currently offering any rent specials?
900 Rose Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Rose Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 Rose Way is pet friendly.
Does 900 Rose Way offer parking?
Yes, 900 Rose Way offers parking.
Does 900 Rose Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 900 Rose Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Rose Way have a pool?
Yes, 900 Rose Way has a pool.
Does 900 Rose Way have accessible units?
No, 900 Rose Way does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Rose Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Rose Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 900 Rose Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 900 Rose Way does not have units with air conditioning.
