900 Rose Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

For more information, contact Lauren Holmes at (770) 365-5800. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6514453 to view more pictures of this property. Available May 1, 2019. Like new 4 bedroom/3.5 bath townhome. Super clean condition. End unit, overlooking park-like green space. Oversized storage closet in lower level. Water, trash and swim club and tennis included in rent. Easy access to Windward, GA 400. Minutes to Avalon and the new Forsyth Mall. Pet (20 lbs. or less) at owner's descretion and with an extra pet deposit.