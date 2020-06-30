All apartments in Milton
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

705 Sable Pointe Road

705 Sable Pointe Road · No Longer Available
Location

705 Sable Pointe Road, Milton, GA 30004
Sable Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Pet Friendly! Newly updated step-less one-level living in sought-after MILTON neighborhood with TOP SCHOOLS. Bright and open floor plan with large family room, formal dining room (could be study), kitchen with sunny breakfast room that opens to patio and acre+ private yard. 4 BR's, including huge master with tray ceiling and ensuite bath that features separate tub/shower and large walk-in closet. Glistening hardwood floors, granite countertops in kitchen, brand new SS fridge, freshly painted and ready to go! Lawn maintenance included in rent! Won't last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 Sable Pointe Road have any available units?
705 Sable Pointe Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 705 Sable Pointe Road have?
Some of 705 Sable Pointe Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 Sable Pointe Road currently offering any rent specials?
705 Sable Pointe Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 Sable Pointe Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 705 Sable Pointe Road is pet friendly.
Does 705 Sable Pointe Road offer parking?
Yes, 705 Sable Pointe Road offers parking.
Does 705 Sable Pointe Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 Sable Pointe Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 Sable Pointe Road have a pool?
No, 705 Sable Pointe Road does not have a pool.
Does 705 Sable Pointe Road have accessible units?
No, 705 Sable Pointe Road does not have accessible units.
Does 705 Sable Pointe Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 Sable Pointe Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 705 Sable Pointe Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 705 Sable Pointe Road does not have units with air conditioning.

