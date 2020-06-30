705 Sable Pointe Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Pet Friendly! Newly updated step-less one-level living in sought-after MILTON neighborhood with TOP SCHOOLS. Bright and open floor plan with large family room, formal dining room (could be study), kitchen with sunny breakfast room that opens to patio and acre+ private yard. 4 BR's, including huge master with tray ceiling and ensuite bath that features separate tub/shower and large walk-in closet. Glistening hardwood floors, granite countertops in kitchen, brand new SS fridge, freshly painted and ready to go! Lawn maintenance included in rent! Won't last.