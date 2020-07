Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Beautiful Corner Lot in Milton!! All new flooring and paint! Almost 2 acre lot. Fenced! 12 month lease or longer. Easy application process, rental application, 2 months bank statements OR pay stubs showing applicants gross income meets 3 times the rental price, and a pdf copy of the applicants FULL credit karma credit report! Everyone 18 or older needs to apply.