All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 3567 Archgate Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
3567 Archgate Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3567 Archgate Ct

3567 Archgate Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3567 Archgate Court, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful open floorplan with hardwoods on the main. 2 story foyer makes the home welcoming & bright. Top rated schools & close to shopping. Gourmet kitchen with pass through breakfast bar & granite counters. Stainless steel appliances stay along with washer & dryer. Spacious master bedroom with room for sitting area or office. Master bath has soaking tub & shower as well as double vanities. Private backyard for grilling & entertaining. Cool down in the summer at the community pool. Lease terms minimum of 12 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3567 Archgate Ct have any available units?
3567 Archgate Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 3567 Archgate Ct have?
Some of 3567 Archgate Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3567 Archgate Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3567 Archgate Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3567 Archgate Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3567 Archgate Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 3567 Archgate Ct offer parking?
No, 3567 Archgate Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3567 Archgate Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3567 Archgate Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3567 Archgate Ct have a pool?
Yes, 3567 Archgate Ct has a pool.
Does 3567 Archgate Ct have accessible units?
No, 3567 Archgate Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3567 Archgate Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3567 Archgate Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3567 Archgate Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3567 Archgate Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMilton 3 Bedrooms
Milton Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA
Fairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University