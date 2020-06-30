3567 Archgate Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Beautiful open floorplan with hardwoods on the main. 2 story foyer makes the home welcoming & bright. Top rated schools & close to shopping. Gourmet kitchen with pass through breakfast bar & granite counters. Stainless steel appliances stay along with washer & dryer. Spacious master bedroom with room for sitting area or office. Master bath has soaking tub & shower as well as double vanities. Private backyard for grilling & entertaining. Cool down in the summer at the community pool. Lease terms minimum of 12 months.