3567 Archgate Ct

Beautiful open floorplan with hardwoods on the main. 2 story foyer makes the home welcoming & bright. Top rated schools & close to shopping. Gourmet kitchen with pass through breakfast bar & granite counters. Stainless steel appliances stay along with washer & dryer. Spacious master bedroom with room for sitting area or office. Master bath has soaking tub & shower as well as double vanities. Private backyard for grilling & entertaining. Cool down in the summer at the community pool. Lease terms minimum of 12 months.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
