Lovely neighborhood with community pool and clubhouse. Great location in Cambridge high school cluster. Stylish 4 bedroom home. Upgraded kitchen w/granite countertops. Beautiful hardwoods on main level. Fenced backyard offers great privacy. Upper level features large loft living area. Convenient to restaurants, shopping, Windward Parkway and Highway. Conduct a drive by of the property and community. If it passes your drive by inspection; then give us a call at 404-857-0248.