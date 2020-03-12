All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 3498 Flamingo Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
3498 Flamingo Lane
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:23 AM

3498 Flamingo Lane

3498 Flamingo Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3498 Flamingo Lane, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
GORGEOUS END UNIT townhouse with fully finished basement and ELEVATOR. Located a short drive form GA 400, AVALON and TOP RANKED Alpharetta schools. This MODERN 3 level Unit has HARDWOOD FLOORS, PRIVATE DECK & BACKYARD. Other captivating features include: open floor plan, 10 feet ceilings, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, granite tops & stainless steel appliances. Huge upper level master bedroom has a fire place and sitting room. While the fully furnished basement has its own full bath & can be used as an in-law suite or live entertainment space with surround sound.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3498 Flamingo Lane have any available units?
3498 Flamingo Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 3498 Flamingo Lane have?
Some of 3498 Flamingo Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3498 Flamingo Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3498 Flamingo Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3498 Flamingo Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3498 Flamingo Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 3498 Flamingo Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3498 Flamingo Lane offers parking.
Does 3498 Flamingo Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3498 Flamingo Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3498 Flamingo Lane have a pool?
No, 3498 Flamingo Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3498 Flamingo Lane have accessible units?
No, 3498 Flamingo Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3498 Flamingo Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3498 Flamingo Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3498 Flamingo Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3498 Flamingo Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Move Cross Country
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 3 BedroomsMilton Apartments with Balcony
Milton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University