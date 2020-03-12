3498 Flamingo Lane

Amenities

GORGEOUS END UNIT townhouse with fully finished basement and ELEVATOR. Located a short drive form GA 400, AVALON and TOP RANKED Alpharetta schools. This MODERN 3 level Unit has HARDWOOD FLOORS, PRIVATE DECK & BACKYARD. Other captivating features include: open floor plan, 10 feet ceilings, spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, granite tops & stainless steel appliances. Huge upper level master bedroom has a fire place and sitting room. While the fully furnished basement has its own full bath & can be used as an in-law suite or live entertainment space with surround sound.