Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

New Carpet !!!! Finished Basement Home w/wood floors on the main level. Main level has 2 Living areas plus gas fireplace, Kitchen and half bath. Upper-level feat. large loft living area 4 bdrms & 2 full baths. Attached 2 car gar. Basement with 1 Bedroom, Living area,small kitchen and Full bath. Relax on the patio with woods In the back!!! Award winning schools! Must See!