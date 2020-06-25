All apartments in Milton
Last updated May 14 2019 at 10:35 PM

3105 Keyingham Way

3105 Keyingham Way · No Longer Available
Location

3105 Keyingham Way, Milton, GA 30004
Fairmont

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom home in the desirable Fairmont subdivision welcomes you to a bright & open floor plan featuring hardwood floors throughout a trendy white kitchen with ss appliances overlooking the fireside great room large dining room breakfast room half bath & laundry room all on the main level. Step upstairs to the spacious master ensuite complete with a spa bath including double vanities tile shower garden tub huge walk-in closet 2 additional bedrooms & a full bathroom. Tons of storage & a huge private fenced back yard! Top schools & great amenities!

Listing Courtesy Of Keller Williams Rlty.North Atl

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 Keyingham Way have any available units?
3105 Keyingham Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 3105 Keyingham Way have?
Some of 3105 Keyingham Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3105 Keyingham Way currently offering any rent specials?
3105 Keyingham Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 Keyingham Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3105 Keyingham Way is pet friendly.
Does 3105 Keyingham Way offer parking?
No, 3105 Keyingham Way does not offer parking.
Does 3105 Keyingham Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 Keyingham Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 Keyingham Way have a pool?
No, 3105 Keyingham Way does not have a pool.
Does 3105 Keyingham Way have accessible units?
No, 3105 Keyingham Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 Keyingham Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3105 Keyingham Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3105 Keyingham Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3105 Keyingham Way does not have units with air conditioning.
