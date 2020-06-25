3105 Keyingham Way

Amenities

Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom home in the desirable Fairmont subdivision welcomes you to a bright & open floor plan featuring hardwood floors throughout a trendy white kitchen with ss appliances overlooking the fireside great room large dining room breakfast room half bath & laundry room all on the main level. Step upstairs to the spacious master ensuite complete with a spa bath including double vanities tile shower garden tub huge walk-in closet 2 additional bedrooms & a full bathroom. Tons of storage & a huge private fenced back yard! Top schools & great amenities!



Listing Courtesy Of Keller Williams Rlty.North Atl



