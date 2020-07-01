All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 22327 Deer Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
22327 Deer Trail
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

22327 Deer Trail

22327 Deer Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22327 Deer Trl, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
internet access
Luxe in Alpharetta Furnished Corporate Housing - Property Id: 240327

Welcome to Luxe in Alpharetta Corporate Housing!

Your home away from home in Alpharetta that caters to all business professionals and corporate travelers. We are in a very quiet, safe gated community.

We are located in the heart of Alpharetta's business and commercial district surrounded by restaurants, hotels, and recreation.
Direct access to GA 400 and close to Highway 9 and Highway 120.
30 minutes into ATL.

Luxe in Alpharetta is a top floor, luxury two-bed, two-bath 1,250 SF apartment that sleeps 5. It has everything you'll need as a corporate traveler.

It features brand new furnishings in every room, plush towels, fast wi-fi, and an Alexa smart device to submit to your every command. It boasts a kitchen with ample cabinets and storage space, kitchen pantry, hardwood flooring (carpet in bedrooms), full-size washer and dryer, oval garden tubs, spacious closets and more.

Complimentary monthly housekeeping and all utilities provided.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240327
Property Id 240327

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5629308)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22327 Deer Trail have any available units?
22327 Deer Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 22327 Deer Trail have?
Some of 22327 Deer Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22327 Deer Trail currently offering any rent specials?
22327 Deer Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22327 Deer Trail pet-friendly?
No, 22327 Deer Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 22327 Deer Trail offer parking?
No, 22327 Deer Trail does not offer parking.
Does 22327 Deer Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22327 Deer Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22327 Deer Trail have a pool?
No, 22327 Deer Trail does not have a pool.
Does 22327 Deer Trail have accessible units?
No, 22327 Deer Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 22327 Deer Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22327 Deer Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 22327 Deer Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 22327 Deer Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 3 BedroomsMilton Apartments with Balcony
Milton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University