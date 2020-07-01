22327 Deer Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher gym fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym internet access

Luxe in Alpharetta Furnished Corporate Housing - Property Id: 240327



Welcome to Luxe in Alpharetta Corporate Housing!



Your home away from home in Alpharetta that caters to all business professionals and corporate travelers. We are in a very quiet, safe gated community.



We are located in the heart of Alpharetta's business and commercial district surrounded by restaurants, hotels, and recreation.

Direct access to GA 400 and close to Highway 9 and Highway 120.

30 minutes into ATL.



Luxe in Alpharetta is a top floor, luxury two-bed, two-bath 1,250 SF apartment that sleeps 5. It has everything you'll need as a corporate traveler.



It features brand new furnishings in every room, plush towels, fast wi-fi, and an Alexa smart device to submit to your every command. It boasts a kitchen with ample cabinets and storage space, kitchen pantry, hardwood flooring (carpet in bedrooms), full-size washer and dryer, oval garden tubs, spacious closets and more.



Complimentary monthly housekeeping and all utilities provided.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/240327

No Pets Allowed



