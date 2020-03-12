All apartments in Milton
211 Water Oak Place
Last updated October 16 2019 at 11:27 AM

211 Water Oak Place

211 Water Oak Place · No Longer Available
Location

211 Water Oak Place, Milton, GA 30009

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Executive family home with beautiful open floorplan, New carpet & freshly painted. Awesome Alpharetta location, near trendy downtown shopping, dining, mins to Avalon, and excellent schools. This Cul-de-sac home has spacious formal dining & living and large family room open to the breakfast area. Gourmet kitchen with cozy island, granite, ss appliances, stained cabinets and tons of storage. Upstairs are 4 brs including a king-sized master suite & large mstr bath. Recently finished terrace level with media room, bar area, full bath and guest bedroom. call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Water Oak Place have any available units?
211 Water Oak Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 211 Water Oak Place have?
Some of 211 Water Oak Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Water Oak Place currently offering any rent specials?
211 Water Oak Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Water Oak Place pet-friendly?
No, 211 Water Oak Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 211 Water Oak Place offer parking?
Yes, 211 Water Oak Place offers parking.
Does 211 Water Oak Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Water Oak Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Water Oak Place have a pool?
No, 211 Water Oak Place does not have a pool.
Does 211 Water Oak Place have accessible units?
No, 211 Water Oak Place does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Water Oak Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Water Oak Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Water Oak Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Water Oak Place does not have units with air conditioning.
