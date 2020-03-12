211 Water Oak Place

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking fireplace media room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking media room

Executive family home with beautiful open floorplan, New carpet & freshly painted. Awesome Alpharetta location, near trendy downtown shopping, dining, mins to Avalon, and excellent schools. This Cul-de-sac home has spacious formal dining & living and large family room open to the breakfast area. Gourmet kitchen with cozy island, granite, ss appliances, stained cabinets and tons of storage. Upstairs are 4 brs including a king-sized master suite & large mstr bath. Recently finished terrace level with media room, bar area, full bath and guest bedroom. call now!