16660 Hopewell Road

APPOINTMENT REQUIRED. Charming & spacious country home on approx 1 acre w/ gunite pool & expansive finished basement w/ bar area & full bath in CAMBRIDGE HIGH SCHOOL dist. Tongue/groove vaulted ceiling accentuates stone fireplace & hardwd flrs. Open concept flr pln. Large master suite on main. Home located on a working 8 acre horse farm that provides loads of ambiance & privacy. Property is gated and all gates must remain closed due to horses in pastures. Upscale country area but so close: 5 mi to Publix, 8 mi to Windward Pkwy @ GA400. Pets ok with deposit. PLEASE CONTACT LISTING AGENT PRIOR TO SHOWING. MUST CLOSE GATES UPON ENTRY AND UPON EXIT. No fee to submit application. Tenant will pay $40 per adult to MySmartMove.com for credit and background checks once Landlord has given preliminary approval. Once approved, a rental reservation deposit will hold the rental until Lease is signed. Rental reservation amount is credited back to tenant upon move in. Security deposit, pet deposit and any rent due is calculated and due upon move in.