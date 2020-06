Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Southern Living style home in Crooked Creek Miltons most convenient neighborhood. Completely renovated, must see, Rocking Chair Front Porch, Master on Main, very private golf course lot. Six Bedrooms 4.5 baths. Open floor plan, finished terrace level with bar area, full bedroom and bath, daylight on two sides, bar area with tons of storage and workshop area.