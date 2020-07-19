14200 Kennewick Road

Amenities

Stunning 3/2.5 home located in top notch school district- Cogburn Woods Elementary, Hopewell Middle &amp; Alpharetta High. Paint and carpet is less than a year old. Beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops &amp; plenty of cabinetry. Formal dining is perfect for entertaining guests. Large living room with fireplace and surround sound! Master has en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Two car garage &amp; fenced in backyard makes this the perfect package. Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 to schedule a tour.