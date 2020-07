Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage lobby

Building for Lease in Milton offers the perfect space for multiple kinds of businesses!! Option to lease entire building for $9,000/mo OR lease just the Main Floor OR lease Upstairs & Workshop with separate entrances. Options!Options!Options! Building features, Lobby, Conf. Spaces, Offices, 4 Baths, Kitchen, Workshop with roll-up doors and more. Land for expansion.