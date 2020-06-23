13370 Canary Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in ready Luxurious 4 BR/3 BA townhouse in Gated community less than 3 miles from GA400. Beautiful hardwood floors on main, large kitchen have gorgeous granite countertop & island equipped w/ stainless steel appliances and dining area. One bedroom w/full bath on main. Upper-level huge master bedroom opens to sitting area, master bath has separate shower & garden tub, two additional spacious bedrooms, secondary full bath, & laundry room. Must have excellent credit & verifiable income & job, only 1 small pet weight less than 15lb consider with pet deposit.