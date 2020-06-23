All apartments in Milton
Last updated June 6 2019 at 2:23 AM

13370 Canary Lane

13370 Canary Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13370 Canary Lane, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in ready Luxurious 4 BR/3 BA townhouse in Gated community less than 3 miles from GA400. Beautiful hardwood floors on main, large kitchen have gorgeous granite countertop & island equipped w/ stainless steel appliances and dining area. One bedroom w/full bath on main. Upper-level huge master bedroom opens to sitting area, master bath has separate shower & garden tub, two additional spacious bedrooms, secondary full bath, & laundry room. Must have excellent credit & verifiable income & job, only 1 small pet weight less than 15lb consider with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13370 Canary Lane have any available units?
13370 Canary Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 13370 Canary Lane have?
Some of 13370 Canary Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13370 Canary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13370 Canary Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13370 Canary Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13370 Canary Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13370 Canary Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13370 Canary Lane offers parking.
Does 13370 Canary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13370 Canary Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13370 Canary Lane have a pool?
No, 13370 Canary Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13370 Canary Lane have accessible units?
No, 13370 Canary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13370 Canary Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13370 Canary Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13370 Canary Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13370 Canary Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
