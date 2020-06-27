All apartments in Milton
13333 Flamingo Road

Location

13333 Flamingo Road, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
STUNNING!! Four year old custom two level townhome in sought after Milton/Alpharetta location. Gated w/ pool & dog park. Bright, open floor plan ,hardwoods on main, large bedrooms, all bathrooms updated, tiled w/ granite tops. Huge gourmet kitchen w/ granite tops, walk in pantry, top of line stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Entire wall of windows in living room which leads out to largest deck running full width of home. Very private b/yard, peaceful, wooded, one side fenced. Guest parking close by. Best schools & location. Close to HWY9, GA 400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13333 Flamingo Road have any available units?
13333 Flamingo Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 13333 Flamingo Road have?
Some of 13333 Flamingo Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13333 Flamingo Road currently offering any rent specials?
13333 Flamingo Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13333 Flamingo Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13333 Flamingo Road is pet friendly.
Does 13333 Flamingo Road offer parking?
Yes, 13333 Flamingo Road offers parking.
Does 13333 Flamingo Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13333 Flamingo Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13333 Flamingo Road have a pool?
Yes, 13333 Flamingo Road has a pool.
Does 13333 Flamingo Road have accessible units?
No, 13333 Flamingo Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13333 Flamingo Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13333 Flamingo Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 13333 Flamingo Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13333 Flamingo Road does not have units with air conditioning.
