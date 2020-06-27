13333 Flamingo Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

STUNNING!! Four year old custom two level townhome in sought after Milton/Alpharetta location. Gated w/ pool & dog park. Bright, open floor plan ,hardwoods on main, large bedrooms, all bathrooms updated, tiled w/ granite tops. Huge gourmet kitchen w/ granite tops, walk in pantry, top of line stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Entire wall of windows in living room which leads out to largest deck running full width of home. Very private b/yard, peaceful, wooded, one side fenced. Guest parking close by. Best schools & location. Close to HWY9, GA 400.