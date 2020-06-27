13333 Flamingo Road

Amenities
STUNNING!! Four year old custom two level townhome in sought after Milton/Alpharetta location. Gated w/ pool & dog park. Bright, open floor plan ,hardwoods on main, large bedrooms, all bathrooms updated, tiled w/ granite tops. Huge gourmet kitchen w/ granite tops, walk in pantry, top of line stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar. Entire wall of windows in living room which leads out to largest deck running full width of home. Very private b/yard, peaceful, wooded, one side fenced. Guest parking close by. Best schools & location. Close to HWY9, GA 400.