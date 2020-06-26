13281 Marrywood Court, Milton, GA 30004 The Hermitage
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
New plank flooring downstairs - new carpet upstairs and paint throughout!! Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Alpharetta with attached 2 car garage with remote control opener. Private view of Wooded landscaping in the back. Swim neighborhood. Walking distance to shops on HWY 9 and Windward parkway. Close to GA400 and many shops and restaurants. Top Alpharetta schools. Must have 4X income to rent and good credit to qualify. Credit and background checks required.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
