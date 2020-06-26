13281 Marrywood Court

Amenities

New plank flooring downstairs - new carpet upstairs and paint throughout!! Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Alpharetta with attached 2 car garage with remote control opener. Private view of Wooded landscaping in the back. Swim neighborhood. Walking distance to shops on HWY 9 and Windward parkway. Close to GA400 and many shops and restaurants. Top Alpharetta schools. Must have 4X income to rent and good credit to qualify. Credit and background checks required.