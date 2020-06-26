All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 13281 Marrywood Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
13281 Marrywood Court
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:28 AM

13281 Marrywood Court

13281 Marrywood Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13281 Marrywood Court, Milton, GA 30004
The Hermitage

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
New plank flooring downstairs - new carpet upstairs and paint throughout!! Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Alpharetta with attached 2 car garage with remote control opener. Private view of Wooded landscaping in the back. Swim neighborhood. Walking distance to shops on HWY 9 and Windward parkway. Close to GA400 and many shops and restaurants. Top Alpharetta schools. Must have 4X income to rent and good credit to qualify. Credit and background checks required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13281 Marrywood Court have any available units?
13281 Marrywood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 13281 Marrywood Court have?
Some of 13281 Marrywood Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13281 Marrywood Court currently offering any rent specials?
13281 Marrywood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13281 Marrywood Court pet-friendly?
No, 13281 Marrywood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 13281 Marrywood Court offer parking?
Yes, 13281 Marrywood Court offers parking.
Does 13281 Marrywood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13281 Marrywood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13281 Marrywood Court have a pool?
Yes, 13281 Marrywood Court has a pool.
Does 13281 Marrywood Court have accessible units?
No, 13281 Marrywood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13281 Marrywood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13281 Marrywood Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 13281 Marrywood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13281 Marrywood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 3 BedroomsMilton Apartments with Balcony
Milton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GA
Austell, GAFairburn, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University