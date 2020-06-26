13250 Caris Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage guest suite media room

Fabulous Showcase Home, Beautiful Architectural Design, 4 Side Brick in Milton's Sought After Cambridge High School District. Excellent for Entertaining, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Main Level Guest Suite, Formal Living and Dining, Den, Oversized Kitchen Overlooks Keeping Room. Custom Basement features Theatre Room, Restaurant Style Built in Bar, Wine Tasting Room, Bedroom and Tons of Storage. Built-ins in the Master Suite Sitting Room, Media Room on 2nd Level w/3 Additional Suites. Minutes to the Avalon and downtown Alpharetta. Also available for sale or lease purchase.