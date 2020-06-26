All apartments in Milton
13250 Caris Court
13250 Caris Court

13250 Caris Ct · No Longer Available
Location

13250 Caris Ct, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
guest suite
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
media room
Fabulous Showcase Home, Beautiful Architectural Design, 4 Side Brick in Milton's Sought After Cambridge High School District. Excellent for Entertaining, Gleaming Hardwood Floors, Main Level Guest Suite, Formal Living and Dining, Den, Oversized Kitchen Overlooks Keeping Room. Custom Basement features Theatre Room, Restaurant Style Built in Bar, Wine Tasting Room, Bedroom and Tons of Storage. Built-ins in the Master Suite Sitting Room, Media Room on 2nd Level w/3 Additional Suites. Minutes to the Avalon and downtown Alpharetta. Also available for sale or lease purchase.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13250 Caris Court have any available units?
13250 Caris Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 13250 Caris Court have?
Some of 13250 Caris Court's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13250 Caris Court currently offering any rent specials?
13250 Caris Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13250 Caris Court pet-friendly?
No, 13250 Caris Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 13250 Caris Court offer parking?
Yes, 13250 Caris Court offers parking.
Does 13250 Caris Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13250 Caris Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13250 Caris Court have a pool?
No, 13250 Caris Court does not have a pool.
Does 13250 Caris Court have accessible units?
No, 13250 Caris Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13250 Caris Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13250 Caris Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 13250 Caris Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13250 Caris Court does not have units with air conditioning.
