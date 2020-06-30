All apartments in Milton
Find more places like 12670 Morningpark Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milton, GA
/
12670 Morningpark Circle
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:50 AM

12670 Morningpark Circle

12670 Morningpark Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milton
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12670 Morningpark Circle, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Beautiful lakefront home in top rated schools. This charming home is only a few hundred feet away from the Waterside amenities which include swim, tennis, basketball, lake & clubhouse. wonderful lakefront views from the open kitchen, family room, additional playroom or office. Freshly painted, new fridge, new roof, hot water heater, all lighting fixtures and faucets have been replaced. The two-story foyer, formal living room and dining room. Master has gorgeous trey ceilings, a sitting area, an updated bathroom with new granite counters, walk-in closet. One of kind!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12670 Morningpark Circle have any available units?
12670 Morningpark Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 12670 Morningpark Circle have?
Some of 12670 Morningpark Circle's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12670 Morningpark Circle currently offering any rent specials?
12670 Morningpark Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12670 Morningpark Circle pet-friendly?
No, 12670 Morningpark Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 12670 Morningpark Circle offer parking?
Yes, 12670 Morningpark Circle offers parking.
Does 12670 Morningpark Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12670 Morningpark Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12670 Morningpark Circle have a pool?
Yes, 12670 Morningpark Circle has a pool.
Does 12670 Morningpark Circle have accessible units?
No, 12670 Morningpark Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 12670 Morningpark Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12670 Morningpark Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 12670 Morningpark Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 12670 Morningpark Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Deerfield
13125 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004
Deerfield Village Apartments
13085 Morris Rd
Milton, GA 30004

Similar Pages

Milton 1 BedroomsMilton 2 Bedrooms
Milton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMilton 3 Bedrooms
Milton Apartments with Garages

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GACollege Park, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GA
Fairburn, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University