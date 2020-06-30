12670 Morningpark Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool tennis court

Beautiful lakefront home in top rated schools. This charming home is only a few hundred feet away from the Waterside amenities which include swim, tennis, basketball, lake & clubhouse. wonderful lakefront views from the open kitchen, family room, additional playroom or office. Freshly painted, new fridge, new roof, hot water heater, all lighting fixtures and faucets have been replaced. The two-story foyer, formal living room and dining room. Master has gorgeous trey ceilings, a sitting area, an updated bathroom with new granite counters, walk-in closet. One of kind!