1220 Hopewell Crest

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool putting green hot tub sauna

Incredible location close to Alpharetta city center, Avalon, aggressively priced (over $1.6M invested) with excellent schools. All Brick, finished on three levels, master on main, Pebble-Tec pool with triple waterfalls. Hardwoods throughout main, dedicated office, fireside library with wet bar, great room overlooks pool and fenced back yard. Separate Au pair suite, large bedrooms all en-suite, one includes separate play room. Unique features include 24 foot ceilings on main, dual master suites, indoor hot tub, sauna, putting green, circular car park with fountain.