Milton, GA
1220 Hopewell Crest
Last updated March 28 2020 at 10:26 AM

1220 Hopewell Crest

1220 Hopewell Crest · No Longer Available
Location

1220 Hopewell Crest, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
hot tub
sauna
Incredible location close to Alpharetta city center, Avalon, aggressively priced (over $1.6M invested) with excellent schools. All Brick, finished on three levels, master on main, Pebble-Tec pool with triple waterfalls. Hardwoods throughout main, dedicated office, fireside library with wet bar, great room overlooks pool and fenced back yard. Separate Au pair suite, large bedrooms all en-suite, one includes separate play room. Unique features include 24 foot ceilings on main, dual master suites, indoor hot tub, sauna, putting green, circular car park with fountain.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Hopewell Crest have any available units?
1220 Hopewell Crest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 1220 Hopewell Crest have?
Some of 1220 Hopewell Crest's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Hopewell Crest currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Hopewell Crest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Hopewell Crest pet-friendly?
No, 1220 Hopewell Crest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 1220 Hopewell Crest offer parking?
Yes, 1220 Hopewell Crest offers parking.
Does 1220 Hopewell Crest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Hopewell Crest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Hopewell Crest have a pool?
Yes, 1220 Hopewell Crest has a pool.
Does 1220 Hopewell Crest have accessible units?
No, 1220 Hopewell Crest does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Hopewell Crest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1220 Hopewell Crest has units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 Hopewell Crest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 Hopewell Crest does not have units with air conditioning.
