Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage media room

Beautifully furnished, perfectly located! Rich cabinets, farmhouse sink and sleek quartz counters. Unwind on the large screened porch or patio. Master suite with two large closets for all those extra shoes. This rental comes with linens, towels, cookware and furniture making it instantly feel like home. Spacious loft/gathering room upstairs can be used as a playroom, man cave or media room. Bring your own furniture and tv's for upstairs loft and secondary bedrooms. All else stays!