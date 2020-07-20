All apartments in Milton
Last updated May 21 2019 at 6:17 AM

100 Roxbury Row

100 Roxbury Row · No Longer Available
Location

100 Roxbury Row, Milton, GA 30004

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
guest suite
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
Custom-built French Country house on 1.11 acres within Roxbury Estates, a high-end gated community of 9 custom built houses in the City of Milton. The 3-year-old brick and stone ranch is a rare find! French doors lead to the garden with an in ground, gas heated salt water pool and an outdoor hot/cold shower. A luxurious Master Suite and two spacious bedrooms, custom closets, heated tile floors in bathrooms, with Carrara vanity tops await the new owner on the main floor. A 4th guest suite with full bathroom and den is above the garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Roxbury Row have any available units?
100 Roxbury Row doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milton, GA.
What amenities does 100 Roxbury Row have?
Some of 100 Roxbury Row's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Roxbury Row currently offering any rent specials?
100 Roxbury Row is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Roxbury Row pet-friendly?
No, 100 Roxbury Row is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milton.
Does 100 Roxbury Row offer parking?
Yes, 100 Roxbury Row offers parking.
Does 100 Roxbury Row have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Roxbury Row does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Roxbury Row have a pool?
Yes, 100 Roxbury Row has a pool.
Does 100 Roxbury Row have accessible units?
No, 100 Roxbury Row does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Roxbury Row have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Roxbury Row has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Roxbury Row have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Roxbury Row does not have units with air conditioning.
