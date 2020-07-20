100 Roxbury Row

Amenities

Custom-built French Country house on 1.11 acres within Roxbury Estates, a high-end gated community of 9 custom built houses in the City of Milton. The 3-year-old brick and stone ranch is a rare find! French doors lead to the garden with an in ground, gas heated salt water pool and an outdoor hot/cold shower. A luxurious Master Suite and two spacious bedrooms, custom closets, heated tile floors in bathrooms, with Carrara vanity tops await the new owner on the main floor. A 4th guest suite with full bathroom and den is above the garage.