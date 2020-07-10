Amenities
714 Galveston Way McDonough GA 30253
THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT ACCEPT HOUSING VOUCHERS.
Enter this brand new home with a open kitchen concept. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances,pantry,granite counter tops. All electric home! Home has a washer/dryer room. 2 car garage with auto opener.
Upstairs features 3 spare bedrooms with a full hall bath. Master has private bath with walk ion closets, separate shower and garden tub.
Schools:
Oakland Elementary
Luella Middle & High
Built 2020 Approx sq ft 2000