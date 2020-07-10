All apartments in McDonough
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:30 AM

714 Galveston Way

714 Galveston Way · No Longer Available
Location

714 Galveston Way, McDonough, GA 30253
Avalon

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
714 Galveston Way McDonough GA 30253

THIS PROPERTY DOES NOT ACCEPT HOUSING VOUCHERS.

Enter this brand new home with a open kitchen concept. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances,pantry,granite counter tops. All electric home! Home has a washer/dryer room. 2 car garage with auto opener.

Upstairs features 3 spare bedrooms with a full hall bath. Master has private bath with walk ion closets, separate shower and garden tub.

Schools:
Oakland Elementary
Luella Middle & High

Built 2020 Approx sq ft 2000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Galveston Way have any available units?
714 Galveston Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 714 Galveston Way have?
Some of 714 Galveston Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Galveston Way currently offering any rent specials?
714 Galveston Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Galveston Way pet-friendly?
No, 714 Galveston Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 714 Galveston Way offer parking?
Yes, 714 Galveston Way offers parking.
Does 714 Galveston Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 714 Galveston Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Galveston Way have a pool?
No, 714 Galveston Way does not have a pool.
Does 714 Galveston Way have accessible units?
No, 714 Galveston Way does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Galveston Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 Galveston Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 714 Galveston Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 Galveston Way does not have units with air conditioning.

