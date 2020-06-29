315 Rankin Circle

Amenities

Just Reduced ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Beautiful move-in ready 4 BR, 2.5 BA home in McDonough has two stories and features a two-car garage, laminate wood floors throughout lower level, and a kitchen with granite countertops. Upstairs includes bedrooms with wall to wall carpet, a master bath with large double vanities, a stand-up shower, and garden tub. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



Neighborhood: unknown



High school: Henry County High School



Middle school: Henry County Middle School



Elementary school: Walnut Creek Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.