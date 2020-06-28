All apartments in McDonough
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:40 AM

2510 MARLIN DRIVE

2510 Marlin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2510 Marlin Drive, McDonough, GA 30253

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This is a recently renovated 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath townhouse located close to the shopping, restaurants and the interstate. This home has new carpet and new paint throughout. Large master bedroom. Swimming pool is just steps away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2510 MARLIN DRIVE have any available units?
2510 MARLIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 2510 MARLIN DRIVE have?
Some of 2510 MARLIN DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 MARLIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2510 MARLIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2510 MARLIN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2510 MARLIN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 2510 MARLIN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2510 MARLIN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2510 MARLIN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2510 MARLIN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2510 MARLIN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2510 MARLIN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2510 MARLIN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2510 MARLIN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2510 MARLIN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2510 MARLIN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2510 MARLIN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2510 MARLIN DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
