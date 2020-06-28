This is a recently renovated 3 bedroom / 2.5 bath townhouse located close to the shopping, restaurants and the interstate. This home has new carpet and new paint throughout. Large master bedroom. Swimming pool is just steps away!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2510 MARLIN DRIVE have any available units?
2510 MARLIN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
What amenities does 2510 MARLIN DRIVE have?
Some of 2510 MARLIN DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2510 MARLIN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2510 MARLIN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.