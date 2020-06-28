All apartments in McDonough
219 River Birch Drive

219 River Birch Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Balcony
219 River Birch Drive, McDonough, GA 30253

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
carpet
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a rare gem in sought after Henry County. This home is located near it all. It features new carpet, paint, blinds, appliances, and has a fenced backyard. The large deck is great for entertaining or relaxing while watching the kids play. This is a must see!

Monthly rent is based on an 18 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.AtlantaMetroPM.com
No section 8
Application Fee $55 (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee $195
Renter’s Insurance Required
One-time Pet Fee $300 per pet (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent $25 per pet (if applicable)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,325, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,325, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 219 River Birch Drive have any available units?
219 River Birch Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 219 River Birch Drive currently offering any rent specials?
219 River Birch Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 River Birch Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 River Birch Drive is pet friendly.
Does 219 River Birch Drive offer parking?
No, 219 River Birch Drive does not offer parking.
Does 219 River Birch Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 River Birch Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 River Birch Drive have a pool?
No, 219 River Birch Drive does not have a pool.
Does 219 River Birch Drive have accessible units?
No, 219 River Birch Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 219 River Birch Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 River Birch Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 River Birch Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 River Birch Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
