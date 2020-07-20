All apartments in McDonough
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

166 Daisy Circle

166 Daisy Cir · No Longer Available
Location

166 Daisy Cir, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
New Construction- 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom - Property Amenities: 4 bedroom, 2.5 full bath. Vinyl flooring freshly painted!! New Construction home available for rent! Floor-plan has master unit on main level of home.

Rental requirements:
Anyone over the age of 18 must apply for the property (All applicants must be listed on rental application)
Application fee of $50 per person. (money order or cashiers check only)
Administrative fee of $350 upon approval of application to reserve property
Copy of Government Issue Identification (Valid Drivers License, ID, Passport, etc.)
Proof of income: Provide at least 3 months worth of recent income (pay-stubs, bank statements if self-employed)

If you would like further information or have additional questions, please contact Management at (678)878-3885 or propertyadmin@wepartnerusa.com during office business hours 9:00AM- 5:30PM Monday- Friday.

You may apply online at www.wepartnermgmt.com and submit proof of income, valid identification and pay fees.

**Ad will remain posted until Administrative fee of $350.00 has been received by Management. **

(RLNE4414366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Daisy Circle have any available units?
166 Daisy Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 166 Daisy Circle currently offering any rent specials?
166 Daisy Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Daisy Circle pet-friendly?
No, 166 Daisy Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 166 Daisy Circle offer parking?
No, 166 Daisy Circle does not offer parking.
Does 166 Daisy Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 Daisy Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Daisy Circle have a pool?
No, 166 Daisy Circle does not have a pool.
Does 166 Daisy Circle have accessible units?
No, 166 Daisy Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Daisy Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 Daisy Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Daisy Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 166 Daisy Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
