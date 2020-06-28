All apartments in McDonough
1300 Ethans Way

1300 Ethans Way · No Longer Available
Location

1300 Ethans Way, McDonough, GA 30252

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home! This one will not last! - METES & BOUNDS REALTY PRESENTS: This beautiful home offers an open floor plan with formal dining room, open kitchen w/breakfast area, large master bedroom with trey ceiling and master bath with garden jets tub, separate shower and huge walk in closet, 4 large guest bedrooms and 31/2 baths. The home has 3 levels with a large yard.

This home sits in a wonderful neighborhood and well sought after school district.

(RLNE4387486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 Ethans Way have any available units?
1300 Ethans Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McDonough, GA.
Is 1300 Ethans Way currently offering any rent specials?
1300 Ethans Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 Ethans Way pet-friendly?
No, 1300 Ethans Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McDonough.
Does 1300 Ethans Way offer parking?
No, 1300 Ethans Way does not offer parking.
Does 1300 Ethans Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 Ethans Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 Ethans Way have a pool?
No, 1300 Ethans Way does not have a pool.
Does 1300 Ethans Way have accessible units?
No, 1300 Ethans Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 Ethans Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 Ethans Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 Ethans Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 Ethans Way does not have units with air conditioning.
