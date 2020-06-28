1300 Ethans Way

Amenities

Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home! This one will not last! - METES & BOUNDS REALTY PRESENTS: This beautiful home offers an open floor plan with formal dining room, open kitchen w/breakfast area, large master bedroom with trey ceiling and master bath with garden jets tub, separate shower and huge walk in closet, 4 large guest bedrooms and 31/2 baths. The home has 3 levels with a large yard.



This home sits in a wonderful neighborhood and well sought after school district.



(RLNE4387486)