Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

**COMING SOON 10/1/2019** Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in McDonough GA! Hurry in today and lease this before it's gone. Over 1700 Sq. Ft. with eat-in kitchen, cherry kitchen cabinets, and spacious rooms. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and private balcony. Master bedroom w/ separate garden tub and shower. 2-Car garage. Great location close to highway, shopping and minutes from Tanger Outlets. Don't miss this opportunity.