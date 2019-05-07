905 Brickleridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3br Townhome in Mableton with garage. It features a large livingroom/Dining room combo, Kitchen, bedrooms, and walk-in closet. There is a garden tub in the master and half bath downstairs. Patio is in the back.



A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.



-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



