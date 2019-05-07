All apartments in Mableton
Mableton, GA
905 Brickleridge Lane
905 Brickleridge Lane

905 Brickleridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

905 Brickleridge Lane, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4f520e803e ----
Nice 3br Townhome in Mableton with garage. It features a large livingroom/Dining room combo, Kitchen, bedrooms, and walk-in closet. There is a garden tub in the master and half bath downstairs. Patio is in the back.

A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

-*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered BI-Monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Range

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Brickleridge Lane have any available units?
905 Brickleridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 905 Brickleridge Lane have?
Some of 905 Brickleridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Brickleridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
905 Brickleridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Brickleridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 905 Brickleridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 905 Brickleridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 905 Brickleridge Lane offers parking.
Does 905 Brickleridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Brickleridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Brickleridge Lane have a pool?
No, 905 Brickleridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 905 Brickleridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 905 Brickleridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Brickleridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Brickleridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Brickleridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 905 Brickleridge Lane has units with air conditioning.

