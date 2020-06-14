All apartments in Mableton
Find more places like 89 Cooper Lake Road South East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mableton, GA
/
89 Cooper Lake Road South East
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:32 PM

89 Cooper Lake Road South East

89 Cooper Lake Road Southeast · (470) 398-2242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mableton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

89 Cooper Lake Road Southeast, Mableton, GA 30126

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
pool
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
pool
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Four-Sided Brick Home Located in Sought after Cobb County Location. Home Features Hardwood Floors and Upgrade Galore including Pull out Shelves in Kitchen and Pantry. Beautiful Sunroom is a perfect spot for Relaxing and enjoying a Morning Tea! Deck Overlooks Large Private Backyard with Fire Pit Perfect for Entertaining! Full Unfinished Basement with Fireplace offers the opportunity to Double the living space or provide plenty of Storage. Newer roof, HVAC, Hot Water Heater and Kitchen Appliances! Great Location close to Shopping, Restaurants, Recreation and just seconds from the Silver Comet Trail. EZ access to Major Highways and Just minutes to I-285! Schools Elementary School: Harmony Leland High School: Pebblebrook Middle School: Lindley

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 89 Cooper Lake Road South East have any available units?
89 Cooper Lake Road South East has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 89 Cooper Lake Road South East have?
Some of 89 Cooper Lake Road South East's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 89 Cooper Lake Road South East currently offering any rent specials?
89 Cooper Lake Road South East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 89 Cooper Lake Road South East pet-friendly?
No, 89 Cooper Lake Road South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 89 Cooper Lake Road South East offer parking?
No, 89 Cooper Lake Road South East does not offer parking.
Does 89 Cooper Lake Road South East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 89 Cooper Lake Road South East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 89 Cooper Lake Road South East have a pool?
Yes, 89 Cooper Lake Road South East has a pool.
Does 89 Cooper Lake Road South East have accessible units?
No, 89 Cooper Lake Road South East does not have accessible units.
Does 89 Cooper Lake Road South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 89 Cooper Lake Road South East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 89 Cooper Lake Road South East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 89 Cooper Lake Road South East has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 89 Cooper Lake Road South East?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Mableton 2 BedroomsMableton Apartments with Garages
Mableton Dog Friendly ApartmentsMableton Furnished Apartments
Mableton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAHampton, GAJackson, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity