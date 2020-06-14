89 Cooper Lake Road South East

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Four-Sided Brick Home Located in Sought after Cobb County Location. Home Features Hardwood Floors and Upgrade Galore including Pull out Shelves in Kitchen and Pantry. Beautiful Sunroom is a perfect spot for Relaxing and enjoying a Morning Tea! Deck Overlooks Large Private Backyard with Fire Pit Perfect for Entertaining! Full Unfinished Basement with Fireplace offers the opportunity to Double the living space or provide plenty of Storage. Newer roof, HVAC, Hot Water Heater and Kitchen Appliances! Great Location close to Shopping, Restaurants, Recreation and just seconds from the Silver Comet Trail. EZ access to Major Highways and Just minutes to I-285! Schools Elementary School: Harmony Leland High School: Pebblebrook Middle School: Lindley